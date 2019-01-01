Victoria & Albert: The Wedding, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

In the first episode, Dr. Lucy Worsley introduces the team of experts who join her in preparing to reconstruct the wedding that changed history. As they get ready for the ceremony and investigate the stories behind the dress, the food and the music, they uncover details that astonish. And the challenge ahead of them comes into focus. As they labor, Lucy and her co-host, Museum Curator Jasdeep Singh, tell the backstory of the most romantic of all royal romances, a tale of tragedy, scandal, intrigue – and a whiff of revolution. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.