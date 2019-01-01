Victoria & Albert: The Wedding – Episode 2, Friday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

In episode two, Dr. Lucy Worsley and her team are in their finery for Victoria and Albert’s big day. Lucy herself dons the latest look for high-status ladies in 1840, and takes her place in a pew inches from the altar. The ceremony is the culmination of the love story at the heart of this series, and the most accurate reconstruction of the event ever staged. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.