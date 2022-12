The tragic tale of the licentious Duke of Mantua and Rigoletto, his hunchbacked court jester, centers on the latter’s innocent daughter, Gilda. At its core, it is a story of a complex relationship between father and daughter, who sacrifices her life for that of the Duke whom she loves. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.