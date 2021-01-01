Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11, Saturday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

The Metropolitan Opera presents a special performance of the Verdi Requiem to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Hosted by Misty Copeland, music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts the performance featuring the Met orchestra and chorus with soloists Ailyn Perez, Elina Garanca, Matthew Polenzani and Eric Owens. Saturday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.