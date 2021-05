Based on the famous play by Shakespeare, Verdi’s Otello follows the story of the happy couple, Otello, the governor of Cyprus and Venetian general, and Desdemona as they are dragged through an evil plot constructed by Iago. Iago is the slighted ensign of Otello, who has been passed over for a promotion. This Metropolitan Opera was presented Oct. 17, 2015. Sunday at Noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or tell your smart speaker to play KUAC FM.