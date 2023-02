Sherrill Milnes, a definite Verdi baritone, stars in the title role of Giuseppe Verdi‘s opera setting of Shakespeare‘s Macbeth. Martina Arroyo (Lady Macbeth), Ruggero Raimondi (Banquo), and Franco Tagliavini (Macduff) costar in this historic 1973 performance conducted by Francesco Molinari-Pradelli. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.