Rome Opera presents a stunning performance of Verdi’s Luisa Miller, starring Roberta Mantegna in the title role, alongside Michele Pertusi as Count Walter, Antonio Poli as Rodolfo, and Daniela Barcellona as Federica. Michele Mariotti conducts the Rome Opera Orchestra and Chorus from the stage of Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or set your television to KUAC TV 9.6.