Tune in to KUAC FM Sunday at noon for Il Trovatore, a story of witchcraft, murder and vengeance. Il Trovatore begins with a mother being burned at the stake for suspected witchcraft, and avenged by her daughter when she throws the child of her executioner into the fire. This Metropolitan Opera production was originally performed on Jan. 27, 1961. Tune in Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.