Verdi’s Aida is Sunday’s Opera on KUAC FM

It would be difficult to assemble a better cast for Giuseppe Verdi‘s Aida than LA Opera’s recent production conducted by James Conlon. Latonia Moore (Billie in Lyric Opera’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones) made her LA Opera as the Ethiopian princess, a role she has sung to acclaim on stages around the globe including Ravinia Festival in 2013. She is paired with the leading Verdi tenor Russell Thomas (currently starring in Lyric’s Ernani) as Radamès. The cast includes Morris Robinson as the High Priest of Egypt. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.