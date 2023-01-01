Variety Studio: Actors On Actors, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) discuss portraying characters originally written for men; Kate Hudson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Glen Powell (“Top Gun: Maverick”) share the importance of chemistry with co-stars; and Laura Dern (“The Son”) and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) exchange their thoughts on working with young co-stars. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.