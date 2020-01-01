Van Der Valk: Love in Amsterdam, Sunday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Is cynical Amsterdam inspector Piet Van der Valk’s favorite Vermeer painting the key to two senseless murders and a suspected kidnapping? In Episode 1, “Love in Amsterdam,” art, politics, and passion mix in a case that breaks in Piet’s new assistant and prompts discord with the police chief. Piet’s sidekick, Lucienne, courts death. Meanwhile, a bitter political campaign counts down to a fateful election. Sunday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.