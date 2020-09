An eco-fashion vlogger turns up dead during his video feed. Cloovers takes a special interest in the case, which uncovers a bitter rivalry between two firms dedicated to ultra-green clothing. Piet and Dahlman confront the vengeful son of a corrupt cop that they previously put away. Sunday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.