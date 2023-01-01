URGENT: Tell AK Delegates to Protect Public Broadcasting

You tune in because you depend on KUAC for local, national and world news, local and statewide government coverage; information and emergency alerts; and for music, entertainment, and public service announcements.

We know that you value KUAC, and KUAC values YOU. Your voice of support is needed now, more than ever.

A federal bill is in progress to eliminate funding to CPB – the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. KUAC relies on CPB funding to be able to meet the needs of all of our listening and viewing audiences.

Please reach out to your Alaska delegation and urge them to safeguard public broadcasting funding. Phone numbers and email forms for each delegate are listed below.

Thank you for your continued support of KUAC.

Representative Mary Peltola

(202) 225-5765

Contact Form Senator Lisa Murkowski

(202) 224-6665

Contact Form Senator Dan Sullivan

(202) 224-3004

Contact Form

Not sure what to write or say? Use the template below and add your own thoughts.

I am writing to you as a concerned Alaskan and avid supporter of public broadcasting. I recently learned that the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies has recommended eliminating funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in the fiscal year 2024 appropriations bill.

As you are aware, CPB funding is essential for sustaining the operations of public broadcasting, including vital educational programs, local news coverage, cultural enrichment, weather information, and emergency alerts in our state. Zeroing out this funding would deeply impact my local station, KUAC, risking the loss of a valuable resource that serves both urban Alaskans, and rural communities where access to information and diverse programming is limited.

I urge you to safeguard funding for CPB in the FY2024 federal budget. Continued support of CPB is crucial for maintaining the availability of public broadcasting services which benefit our communities across Alaska.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I trust in your commitment to representing the interests of our constituents and preserving the valuable contributions of public broadcasting to our great state.