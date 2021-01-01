Unseen Alistair Cooke on Masterpiece, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

A revealing portrait of Alistair Cooke, one of the most celebrated broadcasters of the 20th century. Seen for the first time are extraordinary 8MM home movies shot by Cooke charting his discovery of America, his passions and relationships with stars such as Charlie Chaplin. The program is told in Cooke’s own voice and in interviews with family and close friends. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.