unMASKing HOPE, Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

unMASKing HOPEUnMASKing HOPE explores the all too familiar face of trauma, chronicling the extraordinary journeys of a diverse group of survivors as they emerge from behind masks that hide their emotional scars and hinder their healing. From 9/11 and mass shooting survivors to military combat soldiers and sexual assault victims, the film goes beneath their MASKS in a very up-close and personal style. Tonight at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.