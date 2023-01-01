Unknown Master of Restoration, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Mayuyama Koji is an art restorer who works with antique dealers and museums nationwide in Japan. His unique skills allow him to flawlessly restore broken works to their former condition, earning him the nickname “God Hand.” This documentary reveals the details of his techniques, as well as his mission not just to restore art, but to preserve it for generations to come. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.