Unidad: Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Gay and Lesbian Latinos Unidos was founded in 1981, only a few years before HIV/AIDS began to ravage LGBTQ communities. GLLU was the Los Angeles area's first major Queer Latin organization, and the film chronicles events at a pivotal time in the history of LGBTQ equality, women's rights, and civil rights movements that shaped the destinies of GLLU's communities.