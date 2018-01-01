Understanding the Opioid Epidemic, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Understanding the Opioid Epidemic will combine stories of people and communities impacted by this epidemic along with information from experts and those at the frontlines of dealing with the epidemic. The program will trace the history of how the nation got into this situation and provide possible solutions and directions for dealing with the crisis. Tune in Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.