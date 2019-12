Asia’s biggest trail-running race on Japan’s tallest and most iconic mountain, Mt. Fuji. More than 2,400 competitors from around the globe gather to run the 168-kilometer course in this awe-inspiring three-day competition, which takes runners through mountainous terrain and forested foothills. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.