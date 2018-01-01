UA Board of Regents Take Public Testimony, Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. on KUAC2

The University of Alaska Board of Regents invites the public to provide feedback Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Comments are limited to two minutes and the number to call is 1-866-726-0757. Written testimony is accepted at any time by emailing ua-bor@alaska.edu. KUAC will carry the public testimony live on KUAC2. More information, including tips for providing testimony via audio conference on the web, is at Alaska.edu/bor.