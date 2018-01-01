Turkey Confidential to the Rescue, Thanksgiving Day from 8-10 a.m. on KUAC FM

A holiday tradition from coast to coast, the The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential show gives cooks an open line to host Francis Lam, who will provide turkey triage for public radio listeners on the day they need it most.

Have a question (or disaster story) to share? You can also tell your Thanksgiving tale or ask a question at our Turkey Confidential 2018 Facebook event page, via Twitter, or call in during the live show to 1-800-242-2828.

Tune in Thursday from 8-10 a.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.