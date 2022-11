Election coverage on KUAC FM begins Tuesday night at 4:00pm with an NPR special report on contests across the country. Then stay tuned to hear Alaska Public Media at 9:00pm for a look at voting results statewide, including analysis from reporters and live calls from listeners. Make KUAC FM your source for up-to-date election news at KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.