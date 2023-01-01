Trolley Park: Midway Memories, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Trolley Park: Midway Memories visits one of the oldest trolley parks in the country. These parks helped usher in the golden age of amusement parks. In the early 1900s there were more than a thousand trolley parks. Now only a dozen remain. Hear from local residents who have enjoyed the park past and present, the crew that keeps the historic rides going and the volunteers who help preserve the park. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.