Treason Island: The Blennerhassetts and Aaron Burr, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

Treason Island is the story of Anglo-Irish immigrants Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett and their involvement with America’s fallen founder, Aaron Burr. Blennerhassett, who fled Ireland due to social scandal and his involvement with the Irish revolution, settled on the edge of civilization in the Ohio River Valley in 1798. Tuesday at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.