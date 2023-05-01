Travels with Darley: Wilmington, Delaware, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

From Delaware’s first settler to the du Pont mansions and a historic fort, Darley discovers American history in and around Wilmington. She shares where to get great local beer and dine at a James Beard Award-nominated restaurant. Join her in exploring the charming colonial town of New Castle and opulence at Nemours Estate, Winterthur and Hagley Museum & Library. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.