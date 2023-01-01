Travels with Darley: Istanbul, Antalya & The Aegean Coast In Turkey, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Explore history, culture and cuisine in Istanbul, Antalya and along Turkey’s Aegean Coast. See the top sights in Istanbul and enjoy a behind the scenes look at old and new architecture and archeological sites, ranging from Side and Hagia Sofia to Galataport Istanbul, the world’s first underground cruise terminal. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.