To Dine for with Kate Sullivan: Phil Rosenthal, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Phil Rosenthal created the comedy, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” In 2015, he created a public television series exploring food culture around the world and his newest show seeks to bring the world together through food. Phil shares the hardest part of creating a television series and what he hopes people take away from his new creative venture. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.