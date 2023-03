Lindsey Vonn is a World Champion alpine skier having won 82 World Cup championships, the most of any woman in the world. In 2010, she won the Gold medal for downhill skiing for the US Women’s team and is considered one of the most decorated and winningest skiers of all time. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.