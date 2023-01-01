To Dine for with Kate Sullivan: LeVar Burton, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton is best known for his roles as George La Forge in Star Trek and Kunta Kinte in the ABC miniseries Roots, as well as the host of Reading Rainbow. From a table at his favorite restaurant Mistral, LeVar shares the journey to act, direct, and write his way to his unique purpose and shares how his goals changed and his vision for his future career. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.