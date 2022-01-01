To Dine for with Kate Sullivan: Jon Bon Jovi, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Jon Bon Jovi of Grammy award-winning rock band, Bon Jovi, has performed more than 2,700 concerts in over 50 countries for more than 34 million fans. After a lifetime of being a true rockstar, his work has led him to philanthropic efforts in his home state of New Jersey. Over a meal at Soul Kitchen, he shares the hard-earned wisdom of a life on stage and how his journey has truly come full circle. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.