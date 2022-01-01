To Dine for with Kate Sullivan: Emmanuel Acho, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Emmanuel Acho, creator of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” and son of Nigerian immigrants, never dreamed his life would take him all over the country as an NFL player. Those “glory years” were just the beginning of his career and what he says is now “his calling.” At The Rooftop by JG, he shares what led him to use his time and talent to bring people of different races together. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.