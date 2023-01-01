To Dine for with Kate Sullivan: Elizabeth Smart, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her home and held captive for nine months at fourteen. Her horrific experience led her to create the Elizabeth Smart Foundation. She is a child safety advocate and passionate activist, supporting the Adam Walsh Act, the Amber Alert system and sexual predator legislation. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.
