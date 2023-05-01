To Dine for with Kate Sullivan: Bethany Hamilton, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack that left her with only one arm, was the subject of the documentary Unstoppable and now teaches classes on resilience, grit and goal-setting. Over the flavors of her favorite restaurant in Kauai, Bethany shares where this journey has taken her and how her unique “why” has changed recently. Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.