To Continue or Be Remembered, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

To Continue or Be Remembered, a film showcasing the work of perpetuating Alaska Native Arts is proudly presented by the UAF FRAME Film Production Services in collaboration with KUAC-TV and the UAF Native Arts Center. Guided by Alaska Native Artists Kathleen Carlo Kendall, Peter Williams, Joel Isaak, Marjorie Tahbone and Da-ka-xeen Mehner, we discover the ongoing efforts underway to continue and expand Alaskan Native Arts such as fish skin and fur sewing, qupak design and carving. The program was produced through the support of the Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, directed by Maya Salganek and edited by Keara Anderson and Keziah Anderson. Tune in Wednesday night at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1. This episode airs again Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.