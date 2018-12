Tinsel Tales from NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary. Tune in tonight from 6-7 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.