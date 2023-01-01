Time Has Many Voices, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

In the Bay area of San Francisco is an ancient village site where Native peoples long ago lived and prospered. Now, in a once in a lifetime event, the descendants of those people, the Muwekma Ohlone, have partnered with archeologists to conduct one of the most intensive studies ever undertaken at an early pre-contact site in California. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.