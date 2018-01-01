There’s a new kid in town and he’s announcing KUAC Kids Club birthdays on KUAC FM and TV.



The original announcer, Greer Breen, had been volunteering as the Kids Club announcer since April 2015, and has moved on to other volunteer duties. Tryton Holloway, 10, is now recording the ever-growing list of Kids Club members, wishing them a happy birthday throughout their birth month.

Tryton, a fourth grader, loves KUAC children’s TV programming, especially “Odd Squad” and “Arthur.” He took the position because his mother suggested it. “I was nervous at first but we practiced the names,” he said. Ashley Holloway, Tryton’s mom, said she works with her son on pausing between names so each one can be recognized. “I’m learning how to talk on the radio,” Tryton said.

His voiceover is played all month on KUAC FM and provides the sound for the television and YouTube videos. When Tryton’s spots began airing in April, some listeners noticed right away, including his teacher and his mom’s co-workers.

In his spare time, Tryton enjoys dirt biking and sledding with his family. He plans to become a construction worker like his dad.

Greer, a seventh grader, said during her time announcing for KUAC Kids Club she learned to make her voice sound natural and happy. Challenges were pronouncing some of the names and learning to edit. “I enjoyed getting to know Lori Neufeld (KUAC’s volunteer coordinator and music director) and getting to see the KUAC staff more often,” she said.

Greer plans to continue helping out in the community and creating artwork.

