Theodore Hooker II Joins KUAC FM

KUAC welcomes FM announcer Theodore Hooker II. Listeners will find Theodore on the Saturday morning shift during “Weekend Edition,” “A Way with Words,” “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” and “Live Wire.”

“These happen to be my favorite four shows on KUAC, he said. “I enjoy my work at KUAC because it’s a wonderful organization that has a strong drive to bring news, stories and joy to its listeners without submitting to the popular and insubstantial styles of the overwhelming, large media outlets.

Theodore has been on the radio for four years, starting as a night DJ on KSUA. As a co-host “The Mint,” he spent Sunday nights playing music for the listeners. Then, he began working at the station as the program director and created a new show, “Liner Notes.”



In the past, he was a barista at Lulu’s Bread and Bagels, a studio assistant for a sculptor (Steven Whyte in Carmel, California) and a contractor for many theatre and film productions. Every summer he is an assistant coordinator for the Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technical design for theatre with a minor in film. He plans to attend medical school and become a general physician with a focus in palliative care.



Born in Monterey, California, and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Theodore moved to Alaska in 2010 with a desire to travel and escape the hot North Carolina summers. “I have come to find Alaska as my home,” he said.

KUAC Volunteer Coordinator Lori Neufeld said, “Theodore came to us with experience from KSUA. He picked up the style of KUAC announcing quickly. He’s both conversational and the right amount of polished to fit perfectly into Saturday mornings or filling in on weekdays. Theodore hit the ground running, for sure. A mere month after his first solo shift, he was keeping up with the fast-paced, high-energy pledge drive hosting with guests.”