Theatre Preview: FDA Presents “The Mountaintop”, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join Afternoon Concert host Susie Hackett for her interview with director Diane “Bunny” Fleeks, highlighting the Fairbanks Drama Association’s latest show. “The Mountaintop” is a fictional account of events following Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, and opens February 3 at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theater. Tune in for this exclusive preview this Wednesday at 2 to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.