In our increasingly interconnected world, novel pathogens can find human hosts anywhere on the planet and spread with a never-before-seen speed and scale. So, if we must be preparing for future pandemics, what lessons should be learned from the Covid experience about public policy and the practice of medicine in a time of crisis? Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.
You are here: Home / Television / The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower: What Are the Lessons from Covid-19?, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV