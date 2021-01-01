The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower: The Role of Alliances In American Foreign Policy, Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Since World War II, a formal system of alliances has been at the center of American foreign policy. But the world has changed so much in these decades, with new threats and new opportunities and with a dramatically different landscape in terms of the relative power of the United States and of other nations in world affairs. Looking forward, what should be the role of alliances in America’s view of international relations? Friday at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.