The U.S. and the Holocaust, A film by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick & Sarah Botstein: The Golden Door (Beginnings – 1938), Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Reversing a history of open borders, a xenophobic backlash prompts Congress to restrict immigration. Hitler and the Nazis persecute German Jews, forcing many to seek refuge. FDR is concerned by the growing crisis but unable to coordinate a response. Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.
