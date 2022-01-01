The Trick, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

This conspiracy thriller and cautionary tale tells the story of the 2009 Climate gate scandal, when the media storm undermined confidence in the science of climate change. Professor Phil Jones and his team at the University of East Anglia find themselves in the middle of a major investigation with their 30 years of research work being questioned in the first ‘fake news’ attack. Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.