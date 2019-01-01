The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential, Thanksgiving Day from 8 to 10 a.m. on KUAC FM

On Thanksgiving Day, join the Splendid Table host Francis Lam as he takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers and dinner guests on the biggest cooking day of the year. Francis will also be joined by special guests Melissa Clark, Samin Nosrat, Kwame Onuachi and Shauna Sever to talk about their favorite Thanksgiving dishes, memories, quick fixes and to join Francis in answering your questions. Tune in from 8 to 10 a.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.