The Sound of Giving, Sunday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

A talented group of musicians sing for the joy of giving back to their community. In “The Sound of Giving” RSVP (Reconciliation Singers Voice of Peace) show their dedication to the nameless outcasts in their community by helping fund Joshua’s House, the first hospice for the homeless on the west coast. Great music can support great causes and inspire other artists to do the same. Sunday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.