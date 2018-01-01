The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Saturday 12:15 a.m. – 5 a.m. on KUAC TV

This coverage will be fundamentally the same as is broadcast live on BBC1 in the UK, and distributed to PBS and broadcasters in many countries. Coverage will feature BBC anchors. The approximate timing of events within the coverage:

12:15 AM: Live coverage begins.

1:00 AM: Doors to St. George’s chapel will open and guests will begin to arrive.

2:30 AM: The Royal family will arrive.

3:00 AM: Ceremony begins.

4:00 AM: Ceremony concludes, carriage procession.

5:00 AM: Live coverage ends.

Tune in Saturday morning beginning at 12:15 a.m. on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.