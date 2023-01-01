The Metropolitan Opera’s For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope, Feb. 24th at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

The event will be presented to commemorate and honor the Ukrainians fighting to defend their country from Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion. Audiences will hear a performance of Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony under the musical direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Soloists for the Requiem include Golda Schultz, Emily D’Angelo, Dmytro Popov, and Vladyslav Buialskyi. The concert will also open with a performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem and “Prayer for Ukraine” by Valentin Silvestrov. Tune in Feb. 24th at 7 p.m. to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.