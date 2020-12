Mozart’s Magic Flute is the featured opera Sunday at noon on KUAC FM. This Metropolitan Opera version was originally recorded at the Met 10 year ago. This tale fairy tale of darkness, light and finding your way in the world takes the form of a Singspiel, which means it includes singing and spoken dialogue. It’s sure to delight your ears and senses. Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.