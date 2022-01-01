The League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley presents Candidate Forums, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

To bring information to voters before the Oct. 4 local elections, KUAC is joining with the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner for a candidate forum Friday, Sept. 23 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Borough Assembly chambers. The event will be aired live on KUAC FM. Robyne from KUAC, Gary Black from the News-Miner and members of the LWV of the Tanana Valley will moderate. Learn about candidates running for Borough Assembly, School Board, Fairbanks mayor and Fairbanks and North City Council seats. Tune in Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.