“The Last Class” — Documentary screening tickets are now available!

Join OneTree Alaska, the UAF School of Education, and KUAC on Sunday, February 1st from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. for an exclusive screening of The Last Class! This exclusive screening will take place at Schaible Auditorium on UAF campus, with a panel discussion to follow. Light refreshments will be available prior to the screening.

About The Last Class

Centering on former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, The Last Class captures a master educator wrestling with the dual realities of his own aging and his students inheriting a world out of balance. Reich confronts the impending finality with unflinching candor, humor, introspection, and a rawness of emotion he has never shared publicly before.

All ticket proceeds from this event will benefit the KUAC Friends Group.

